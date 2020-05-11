Tokyo Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases Per Day Since March - Reports

The Japanese capital city has confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, taking the total to 4,883 cases, Japanese media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Japanese capital city has confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, taking the total to 4,883 cases, Japanese media reported on Monday.

This is for the first time since March 31 that Tokyo reports a daily increment of fewer than 20 coronavirus cases.

According to the NHK broadcaster, which compiles and reports coronavirus-related data from the Japanese regional authorities, the total number of people with the coronavirus infection in all of Japan has increased by 45 over the past day and totaled 16,604, as of Monday.

Of them 607 people have died and 9,182 people have recovered.

The cumulative case count also includes 312 crew members of the Costa Atlantica cruise ship and 712 former passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan's Yokohama for more than 1.5 months.

As the epidemiological situation in Japan appears to be improving, the government is mulling plans to lift the coronavirus-related state of emergency in selected regions before the nationwide one expires on May 31.