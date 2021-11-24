Tokyo Reports Record Low of 5 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Tokyo recorded a minimum number of new positive cases of COVID-19 for this year with only five reported in the last day, Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday.

A total of 77 positive cases of infection were recorded in Japan in the last day, with not a single COVID-19 infection in 31 prefectures out of 47, according to information on the government's website.

Two people have died and 58 residents who developed severe symptoms require inpatient treatment, according to the website.

Japan has lifted the coronavirus related state of emergency on October 1, which had been in effect in Tokyo since the beginning of January to September 30. The total of vaccinated residents in Japan is over 76.4%, and this figure rises to 90% among elderly population.