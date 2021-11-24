UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Reports Record Low Of 5 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:12 PM

Tokyo Reports Record Low of 5 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day

Tokyo recorded a minimum number of new positive cases of COVID-19 for this year with only five reported in the last day, Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Tokyo recorded a minimum number of new positive cases of COVID-19 for this year with only five reported in the last day, Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Wednesday.

A total of 77 positive cases of infection were recorded in Japan in the last day, with not a single COVID-19 infection in 31 prefectures out of 47, according to information on the government's website.

Two people have died and 58 residents who developed severe symptoms require inpatient treatment, according to the website.

Japan has lifted the coronavirus related state of emergency on October 1, which had been in effect in Tokyo since the beginning of January to September 30. The total of vaccinated residents in Japan is over 76.4%, and this figure rises to 90% among elderly population.

Related Topics

Died Tokyo Japan January September October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan working with US to avert humanitarian cri ..

Pakistan working with US to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan: Ambassador ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Allocates $10Bln for Investment in Turkey

UAE Allocates $10Bln for Investment in Turkey

2 minutes ago
 EDB lends more than AED700 million to SMEs, large ..

EDB lends more than AED700 million to SMEs, large caps operating in industrial, ..

14 minutes ago
 Over 20 dead in Channel migrant boat disaster

Over 20 dead in Channel migrant boat disaster

2 minutes ago
 Social Democrat Andersson becomes Sweden's first w ..

Social Democrat Andersson becomes Sweden's first woman PM

2 minutes ago
 PML-N playing audio, video drama for pol. asylum i ..

PML-N playing audio, video drama for pol. asylum in London: Farrukh Habib

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.