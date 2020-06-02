UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Says Dialogue With Russia Vital After US Raises Idea Of Expanding G7 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:42 PM

Tokyo Says Dialogue With Russia Vital After US Raises Idea of Expanding G7 Summit

Japan believes that maintaining a dialogue with Russia is vital to settling global issues, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, commenting on the United States' idea to host the upcoming G7 summit in an expanded format

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Japan believes that maintaining a dialogue with Russia is vital to settling global issues, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, commenting on the United States' idea to host the upcoming G7 summit in an expanded format.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, US President Donald Trump shared his plans to hold the September G7 summit in an expanded format to include Russia, India, Australia and South Korea.

"Fundamentally, we understand that dialogue and negotiations with Russia are necessary, so that it [Russia] could play a constructive role in resolving international problems," Motegi said at a briefing.

According to the minister, Japan has been discussing boosting talks with Russia with other G7 members.

"We would like to have understanding with the US and other G7 countries," the diplomat added.

Russia was a part of the G8 format that had been in place from 1998-2014. The group was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements over Crimea and the Ukraine crisis, with the West accusing Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs, something Russia has denied. The idea of inviting Russia back has since been repeatedly raised in the West.

Moscow itself doubts that the format, even if expanded, is capable of ensuring a truly universal representation, saying that there are other effective dialogue mechanisms, such as G20.

Related Topics

India Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Japan South Korea United States September From

Recent Stories

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

13 minutes ago

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

31 minutes ago

Lithuania, Latvia Record Less Than 10 New COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR Concerned Over Inadequate COVID-19 Measures ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

EP members call upon European Commission to immedi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.