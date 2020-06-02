Tokyo Says Dialogue With Russia Vital After US Raises Idea of Expanding G7 Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Japan believes that maintaining a dialogue with Russia is vital to settling global issues, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, commenting on the United States' idea to host the upcoming G7 summit in an expanded format.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, US President Donald Trump shared his plans to hold the September G7 summit in an expanded format to include Russia, India, Australia and South Korea.

"Fundamentally, we understand that dialogue and negotiations with Russia are necessary, so that it [Russia] could play a constructive role in resolving international problems," Motegi said at a briefing.

According to the minister, Japan has been discussing boosting talks with Russia with other G7 members.

"We would like to have understanding with the US and other G7 countries," the diplomat added.

Russia was a part of the G8 format that had been in place from 1998-2014. The group was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements over Crimea and the Ukraine crisis, with the West accusing Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs, something Russia has denied. The idea of inviting Russia back has since been repeatedly raised in the West.

Moscow itself doubts that the format, even if expanded, is capable of ensuring a truly universal representation, saying that there are other effective dialogue mechanisms, such as G20.