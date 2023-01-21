Tokyo Says Insisting on Talks With Moscow on Fishing Off Kurils After Suspension of Deal

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Japan continues to insist on holding talks with Russia on allowing Japanese boats to fish off the Kuril Islands after receiving a notification that Moscow cannot set the dates for consultations on the relevant agreement suspended by the Russian authorities in 2022, the Japanese Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

In June 2022, Moscow suspended the 1998 agreement on fishing with Tokyo after the latter stopped fulfilling its financial obligations under the deal. The Japanese government said it regretted Russia's decision and would like to continue consultations.

"On January 19, Russia sent a notification, saying that it could not set the dates of annual intergovernmental consultations on issues related to the implementation of the Agreement ... on cooperation in the field of fishing operations for marine living resources of February 21, 1998," the embassy said, adding that Tokyo "continues to insist that annual consultations and negotiations on the implementation of the agreement be held as soon as possible to enable fishing as early as possible in 2023.

The Japanese diplomatic mission also celled Russia's move "regrettable," noting that the countries continued fishing in the area for over 20 years since the fishing deal had been inked.

The Kuril Islands is a Pacific Ocean archipelago that became part of Russia after the World War Two in 1945. Japan has refused to give up its sovereignty claims to the four islands, which it refers to as its Northern Territories. Moscow and Tokyo tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but never signed a full post-war peace treaty.

Japan is one of the countries outside Europe that chose to impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

