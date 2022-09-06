Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that Moscow's decision to terminate the agreement with Tokyo on facilitated visits to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the Lesser Kuril Chain is unacceptable

"This decision is extremely unfair and absolutely unacceptable," Kishida said at a press conference.

The prime minister reiterated that Japanese sanctions against Russia are a consequence of the special military operation in Ukraine and emphasized that the Japanese authorities "strongly protest" Moscow's recent decision.

"We are not in the situation to carry out any exchanges, given the current Japanese-Russian relations," Kishida added.

On March 21, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan on signing a post-World War 2 peace treaty, and halted visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities in the disputed islands. The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps, Moscow said.

On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to terminate the agreement with Japan on facilitated visits to the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and the Lesser Kuril Chain, which was published on the official internet portal of legal information.