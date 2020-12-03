UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Says No Decision Taken So Far On Russia-Japan High Level Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Tokyo Says No Decision Taken So Far on Russia-Japan High Level Meeting

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia and Japan have not yet decided on the next high-level summit, despite Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressing hope to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, a spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"No decisions have been made on a future high-level summit between Japan and Russia," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that Japan and Russia are constantly conducting various negotiations, including through diplomatic channels, but refrained from answering the question on whether a plan for a meeting of the two countries' leaders is currently being discussed.

Suga, who was appointed Japanese prime minister in September, has repeatedly said that he was committed to the same policies on Russia that were pursued by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who had tried to resolve the bilateral territorial dispute and maintain a good and fruitful cooperation.

Japanese upper house lawmaker Muneo Suzuki told Sputnik in November after a meeting with the prime minister that Suga hoped to meet with Putin as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Same Japan September November From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increas ..

24 minutes ago

New cohort of innovators and problem solvers join ..

26 minutes ago

Huawei's Mate series elevates the flagship smartph ..

29 minutes ago

Babar Azam should become a “man of steel”, say ..

43 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

1 hour ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.