Tokyo Says No Decision Taken So Far on Russia-Japan High Level Meeting

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russia and Japan have not yet decided on the next high-level summit, despite Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressing hope to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon, a spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"No decisions have been made on a future high-level summit between Japan and Russia," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that Japan and Russia are constantly conducting various negotiations, including through diplomatic channels, but refrained from answering the question on whether a plan for a meeting of the two countries' leaders is currently being discussed.

Suga, who was appointed Japanese prime minister in September, has repeatedly said that he was committed to the same policies on Russia that were pursued by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who had tried to resolve the bilateral territorial dispute and maintain a good and fruitful cooperation.

Japanese upper house lawmaker Muneo Suzuki told Sputnik in November after a meeting with the prime minister that Suga hoped to meet with Putin as soon as possible.