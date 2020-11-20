UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Says No Need To Review Remdesivir COVID Approval In Light Of New WHO Report- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Tokyo Says No Need to Review Remdesivir COVID Approval in Light of New WHO Report- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) There is no need for Japan to reconsider the approval of antiviral drug Remdesivir as a treatment of COVID-19 at the moment, the national media reported on Friday, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu, in light of new recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier in the day, the WHO's Guideline Development Group panel recommended against the use of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19, as the latest studies have shown it had no meaningful impact on patient recovery. New evidence pointing to Remdesivir's ineffectiveness was compiled from four international randomized trials involving more than 7,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Katsunobu said that the WHO guidelines did not exclude the drug's benefit at all but only pointed to insufficient evidence that it improves outcomes for COVID patients.

The official went on to cite the clinical trials that confirmed the drug's partial efficacy to a certain level after the United States authorized its emergency use.

Remdesivir was developed by US biotech firm Gilead Sciences. It was initially intended to treat Ebola, which it proved unable to do, and was later used for treating patients during the SARS and MERS coronavirus outbreaks. On May 7, the Japanese government approved the use of Remdesivir for treating patients with the new coronavirus infection.

In October, the US food and Drug Administration approved Remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients 12 years of age and older who require hospitalization, and issued a new emergency use authorization for the drug to treat hospitalized pediatric patients who are younger.

Related Topics

World Japan United States May October Media All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Children’s Day is being observed today

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

28 minutes ago

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

39 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

39 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

39 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.