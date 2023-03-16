Tokyo Says North Korea's Missile Fell Outside Of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 04:50 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said a missile fired by North Korea on Thursday morning landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.
"The missile fired at 7:09 a.m. (2209 GMT Wednesday) presumably landed in the Sea of Japan at 8:18 a.
m. outside our country's exclusive economic zone," the minister said.
This was the sixth launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea this year. In 2022, Pyongyang carried out 37 such launches.