TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said a missile fired by North Korea on Thursday morning landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"The missile fired at 7:09 a.m. (2209 GMT Wednesday) presumably landed in the Sea of Japan at 8:18 a.

m. outside our country's exclusive economic zone," the minister said.

This was the sixth launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea this year. In 2022, Pyongyang carried out 37 such launches.