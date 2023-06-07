UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Says Ready To Help Ukraine Mitigate Effects Of Kakhovka Dam Destruction

Published June 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Japan is ready to help Ukraine mitigate consequences of the partial destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the Kherson Region and subsequent flooding, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"We are closely monitoring the identification of damages, identification of needs on the ground and considering the provision of assistance to the Ukrainian people that faced difficulties," Matsuno said.

Tokyo is seriously concerned with the situation and expresses condolences and sympathy to Ukrainians, the official added.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP was destroyed by shelling overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

The city authorities later confirmed that the structure of the dam was destroyed only partially, but it caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

The Kakhovka HPP is the sixth and the last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region. Russia and Ukraine have consistently blamed each other for shelling the Kakhovka HPP. Moscow has urged the UN Security Council to prevent the destruction of the plant, citing possible casualties among civilians.

