Open Menu

Tokyo Says Resumption Of Exchanges With Southern Kuriles Prioritized In Ties With Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo Says Resumption of Exchanges With Southern Kuriles Prioritized in Ties With Moscow

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The resumption of exchanges with the "four northern islands," as Japan calls Russia's Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai islands, is one of Tokyo's' priorities in its relations with Moscow, especially with regard to visiting Japanese graves, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday.

"We have not received a positive response from the Russian side on the issue of visiting graves (on the islands). For the Japanese government, the resumption of exchanges with the four islands, starting with visiting the graves, is one of the top priorities in the future relations between Japan and Russia. We will continue negotiations with the Russian side to resume exchanges," Hayashi said.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a dispute over the four southernmost Kuril Islands (Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai) as the two countries never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II.

Japan has refused to give up its sovereignty claims to the four islands, which it refers to as its Northern Territories. Moscow and Tokyo have tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but never signed a full post-World War II peace treaty.

In March 2022, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan on signing the peace treaty, and halted visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities on the disputed islands. The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps over the Ukraine conflict, Moscow said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Tokyo Japan March World War From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

12 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

13 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

13 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

16 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

17 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

17 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

17 hours ago

More Stories From World