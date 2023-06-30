Tokyo Says Resumption of Exchanges With Southern Kuriles Prioritized in Ties With Moscow

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The resumption of exchanges with the "four northern islands," as Japan calls Russia's Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai islands, is one of Tokyo's' priorities in its relations with Moscow, especially with regard to visiting Japanese graves, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday.

"We have not received a positive response from the Russian side on the issue of visiting graves (on the islands). For the Japanese government, the resumption of exchanges with the four islands, starting with visiting the graves, is one of the top priorities in the future relations between Japan and Russia. We will continue negotiations with the Russian side to resume exchanges," Hayashi said.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a dispute over the four southernmost Kuril Islands (Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai) as the two countries never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II.

Japan has refused to give up its sovereignty claims to the four islands, which it refers to as its Northern Territories. Moscow and Tokyo have tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but never signed a full post-World War II peace treaty.

In March 2022, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan on signing the peace treaty, and halted visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities on the disputed islands. The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps over the Ukraine conflict, Moscow said.