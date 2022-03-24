Tokyo Says Suspected Missile Launched by Pyongyang Fell Inside Japan Exclusive Zone

A suspected missile launched by North Korea fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone, near the waters of the Aomori prefecture, the Japan Coast Guard said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile � presumably a long-range ballistic missile � towards the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard warned of a possible missile launch by North Korea and urged ships at sea to exercise caution.

The Japanese military expected the suspected missile to fall at 15:35 local time (06:35 GMT).

Japanese tv channels broadcast from cameras installed in the region, however, as of 15:36 local time, no objects fell in the prefecture area.