UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Says Suspected Missile Launched By Pyongyang Fell Inside Japan Exclusive Zone

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 12:27 PM

Tokyo Says Suspected Missile Launched by Pyongyang Fell Inside Japan Exclusive Zone

A suspected missile launched by North Korea fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone, near the waters of the Aomori prefecture, the Japan Coast Guard said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) A suspected missile launched by North Korea fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone, near the waters of the Aomori prefecture, the Japan Coast Guard said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile � presumably a long-range ballistic missile � towards the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard warned of a possible missile launch by North Korea and urged ships at sea to exercise caution.

The Japanese military expected the suspected missile to fall at 15:35 local time (06:35 GMT).

Japanese tv channels broadcast from cameras installed in the region, however, as of 15:36 local time, no objects fell in the prefecture area.

Related Topics

Aomori Pyongyang Japan North Korea TV From

Recent Stories

Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discr ..

Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discrimination in EU - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Brazil Plans to Increase Oil Extraction by 10% in ..

Brazil Plans to Increase Oil Extraction by 10% in 2022 - Energy Ministry

5 minutes ago
 PM will deliver important message to nation today

PM will deliver important message to nation today

44 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelensky urges global protests against R ..

Ukraine's Zelensky urges global protests against Russia's war

5 minutes ago
 Ticket prices for Pakistan v Australia white-ball ..

Ticket prices for Pakistan v Australia white-ball matches announced

1 hour ago
 Psiotherapy In Sciatic Patient

Psiotherapy In Sciatic Patient

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>