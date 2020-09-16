UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Seeks Boosting Ties With Russia, Including On Peace Treaty Issue

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The Japanese government seeks strengthening cooperation with Russia on many issues, including the conclusion of a peace treaty, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday in light of the cabinet reshuffle.

Earlier in the day, Yoshihide Suga, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially confirmed as the new prime minister, replacing Shinzo Abe.

"We abstain from making forecasts, but the Japanese government, being guided by national interests, intends to develop the Japanese-Russian relations in broad political spheres, including on conclusion of a peace treaty, and also our economic and cultural ties," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

