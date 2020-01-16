UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Seeks To Swiftly Return Fishermen Detained By Russia - Government

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Tokyo Seeks to Swiftly Return Fishermen Detained by Russia - Government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Japan is working on getting back the fishermen detained by Russian border guards as quickly as possible, Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese chief cabinet secretary, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian border service detained for inspection Shoyo-maru 68 fishing boat, which was cod fishing within Russia's 200-mile exclusive economic zone near the Southern Kuril islands. The vessel, manned by six people, was escorted to the Southern Kuril island of Kunashir.

"We are pursuing their swift return by the Russian side, from a humanitarian standpoint," Suga told journalists.

Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II, as there are still contradictions over a group of four Kuril islands that Russia has sovereignty over but that are also claimed by Japan.

Last December 2019, Russian border guards detained five Japanese boats, fishing for octopus, for alleged inconsistencies between the real and declared haul.

