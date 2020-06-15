Tokyo Sees New Daily High of Over 40 COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Consecutive Day - Reports

Tokyo has reported 48 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since May 5, marking the second consecutive day that the number of registered cases has surpassed 40, the Kyodo News agency reported on Monday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Tokyo has reported 48 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since May 5, marking the second consecutive day that the number of registered cases has surpassed 40, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said 47 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, up from 24 the day before. According to Koike, 18 out of 47 coronavirus carriers have a history of visiting the city's nightclubs. The local authorities have asked people working in nightclubs and other similar entertainment establishments to regularly take coronavirus tests.

After a downward trend was observed in the Japanese capital in the second half of May, when less than 10 new cases were confirmed per day on average, the infection rate started to increase in early June.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases in the city has reached 5,592, while the country-wide coronavirus tally has increased to 17,375, according to Johns Hopkins University.