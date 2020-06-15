UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Sees New Daily High Of Over 40 COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:26 PM

Tokyo Sees New Daily High of Over 40 COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Consecutive Day - Reports

Tokyo has reported 48 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since May 5, marking the second consecutive day that the number of registered cases has surpassed 40, the Kyodo News agency reported on Monday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Tokyo has reported 48 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since May 5, marking the second consecutive day that the number of registered cases has surpassed 40, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said 47 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, up from 24 the day before. According to Koike, 18 out of 47 coronavirus carriers have a history of visiting the city's nightclubs. The local authorities have asked people working in nightclubs and other similar entertainment establishments to regularly take coronavirus tests.

After a downward trend was observed in the Japanese capital in the second half of May, when less than 10 new cases were confirmed per day on average, the infection rate started to increase in early June.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases in the city has reached 5,592, while the country-wide coronavirus tally has increased to 17,375, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor Tokyo May June Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

10 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

43 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

59 minutes ago

Strict accountability policy being adopted in dept ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.