Japan and South Korea discussed North Korea's cruise missile test launch at a meeting in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Japan and South Korea discussed North Korea's cruise missile test launch at a meeting in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Monday.

During the meeting, Takehiro Funakoshi, a senior official of the Japanese foreign ministry, called the test launch a threat to the peace and security in the region, the Japanese news agency said.

South Korea's Noh Kyu-duk, a special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, told reporters that the two parties increased their understanding of each others' positions regarding the issue, according to the news.

In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korea had successfully tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend.

The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting their targets.

Japanese NHK broadcaster said, citing military sources, that with such a range, the new type of missile appears capable of reaching Tokyo.

The news drew criticism from the United States and its allies in the region. Seoul reported that it was carrying out an in-depth analysis of the test launches in close cooperation with US intelligence authorities. Tokyo also confirmed it was closely cooperating with the US and South Korea on the issue of North Korean military activity.