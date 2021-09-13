UrduPoint.com

Tokyo, Seoul Discuss North Korea's Cruise Missile Test Launch - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:51 PM

Tokyo, Seoul Discuss North Korea's Cruise Missile Test Launch - Reports

Japan and South Korea discussed North Korea's cruise missile test launch at a meeting in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Japan and South Korea discussed North Korea's cruise missile test launch at a meeting in Tokyo, Kyodo news reported on Monday.

During the meeting, Takehiro Funakoshi, a senior official of the Japanese foreign ministry, called the test launch a threat to the peace and security in the region, the Japanese news agency said.

South Korea's Noh Kyu-duk, a special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, told reporters that the two parties increased their understanding of each others' positions regarding the issue, according to the news.

In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korea had successfully tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend.

The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting their targets.

Japanese NHK broadcaster said, citing military sources, that with such a range, the new type of missile appears capable of reaching Tokyo.

The news drew criticism from the United States and its allies in the region. Seoul reported that it was carrying out an in-depth analysis of the test launches in close cooperation with US intelligence authorities. Tokyo also confirmed it was closely cooperating with the US and South Korea on the issue of North Korean military activity.

Related Topics

Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's upr ..

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's uproar

4 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved ..

Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved to boost domestic exports: Adm ..

4 minutes ago
 CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by ..

CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by end of financial year

4 minutes ago
 Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Unable to Attend Court ..

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Unable to Attend Court for Health Reasons - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Border Guards Say Prevented Another Att ..

Belarusian Border Guards Say Prevented Another Attempt to Bring Migrants Over Fr ..

4 minutes ago
 Aliya lauds President for highlighting women righ ..

Aliya lauds President for highlighting women rights

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.