Tokyo, Seoul Hold Diplomatic Consultations on North Korean Missile Tests - Reports

Japanese and South Korean senior diplomats held consultations in Seoul on Wednesday on the issue of North Korean nuclear program and missile tests, including its recent launch of a ballistic missile over Japan's territory, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Japanese and South Korean senior diplomats held consultations in Seoul on Wednesday on the issue of North Korean nuclear program and missile tests, including its recent launch of a ballistic missile over Japan's territory, media reported.

Takehiro Funakoshi, the head of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, discussed North Korea's missile and nuclear programs with Kim Gunn, the South Korean Foreign Ministry's special representative for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The diplomats reportedly exchanged views on further interaction with regard to Pyongyang's tactical nuclear unit drills, and agreed on the goal of North Korea's complete denuclearization. The parties also confirmed their intention to cooperate further in a bilateral format as well as a trilateral format that includes the United States, given the growing tensions in the region, according to the media outlet.

North Korea carried out its latest missile launch on October 4. The missile flew over Japanese territory and landed in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone. The range of its flight, according to the Japanese military, was about 4,600 kilometers (2,860 miles) with a maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers.

The test marked the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Tokyo convened the National Security Council in response to the launch and established an emergency headquarters to collect and analyze information about North Korea's missile program.

Experts believe that Pyongyang may also conduct its seventh nuclear test between October 16 and November 8.