Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

Tokyo Seriously Alarmed Over China's Decision to Develop Hong Kong Security Bill

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Japan is substantially concerned over China's National People's Congress (NPC) decision to go forward with a national security bill for Hong Kong that would outlaw subversive and secessionist activities and has prompted several protests in Beijing-ruled city, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Chinese parliament passed a resolution to develop the corresponding law earlier in the day. The bill is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, but was met by a wave of protests in the city, as residents fear infringement on their rights.

"Japan is seriously concerned about the decision made by China's National People's Congress regarding policies toward Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the midst of strong concerns expressed from the international community and the people of Hong Kong and about the situation concerned in Hong Kong," the statement read.

The ministry stated that Hong Kong had been an important partner for Japan, and Tokyo was interested in its stable development under�the "one country, two systems" principle.

"It is the long-standing policy of Japan to attach great importance to upholding a free and open system which Hong Kong has been enjoying and the democratic and stable development of Hong Kong under the 'One Country Two System' framework," the statement said.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Tokyo will continue to monitor developments surrounding the bill, cooperate with other countries and "address the situation in an appropriate manner."

