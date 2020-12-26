UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Sets New Daily Record With 949 COVID-19 Cases Amid Holidays - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:52 PM

Tokyo Sets New Daily Record With 949 COVID-19 Cases Amid Holidays - Reports

The Japanese capital city of Tokyo on Saturday reported a record 949 coronavirus cases amid a surge in infections during the New Year holidays, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the metropolitan government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The Japanese capital city of Tokyo on Saturday reported a record 949 coronavirus cases amid a surge in infections during the New Year holidays, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the metropolitan government.

According to the media outlet, the figure surpassed the previous record of 888 cases registered on Thursday and exceeded 800 cases for the third consecutive day.

Tokyo's COVID-19 tally now stands at about 55,800 cases. As many as 81 patients are said to be in a critical condition.

Amid the spike, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged the nation to avoid visiting crowded places during the holidays.

Japan is also among the countries that have registered the new strain of the coronavirus, recently discovered in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Holidays Tokyo United Kingdom Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vaccines Delivered to All EU States Ahead of Bloc- ..

57 seconds ago

Shibli criticizes Fazl for expelling four leaders ..

10 minutes ago

Man poisoned to death by wife

3 minutes ago

Several Israeli Servicemen Injured in Blast Near B ..

3 minutes ago

Russia says intercepted IS attack plot

7 minutes ago

South African cricketers raise fists in anti-racis ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.