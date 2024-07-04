Tokyo Shares Close At New All-time High
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) 0 Tokyo shares surged to a new record close on Thursday, as bullish global investors drive up US tech stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.82 percent, or 332.89 points, to 40,913.65, while the broader Topix index added 0.92 percent, or 26.29 points, to 2,898.47.
The Nikkei marked five straight winning sessions -- lifted by the continued strength of US tech shares on the back of falling US bond yields, as well as the Yen's weakness and rising commodity prices.
"The risk-on mood continued," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Tokyo and other major global shares have steadily gained since last year, with the Nikkei surpassing the 40,000 mark for the first time in March.
The month before, the Nikkei finally broke through a record high set just before an asset bubble in Japan catastrophically burst in the early 1990s.
