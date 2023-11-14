Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday after a mixed day on Wall Street, as investors awaited key US inflation data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.34 percent, or 110.82 points, to end at 32,695.93, while the broader Topix index added 0.37 percent, or 8.67 points, to 2,345.29.

"The weaker Yen led to a wider movement to take investment risks," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The Dollar traded at 151.68 yen against 151.71 yen in New York, where the Japanese Currency dipped below 151.90 at one point -- the cheapest level since July 1990.

The dollar was trading in a range of around 150-151.

50 yen last week.

A weaker currency generally supports the Japanese market as it helps inflate exporters' repatriated profits.

Traders eyed the closely-watched US consumer price index for clues on the Federal Reserve's progress in tackling high inflation.

In Tokyo trading, semiconductor-linked shares were higher with Tokyo Electron jumping 2.90 percent to 23,230 yen and Advantest soaring 3.64 percent to 4,463 yen.

Automakers also rose, with Toyota firming 0.94 percent to 2,843.5 yen, Honda gaining 2.30 percent to 1,599.5 yen and Nissan climbing 1.79 percent to 594.3 yen.

