Tokyo Shares Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday following records on Wall Street, as Japanese exporters benefited from a weaker yen.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.54 percent, or 196.14 points, to 36,354.16, while the broader Topix index added 0.67 percent, or 17.03 points, to 2,556.71.
"Stronger-than-expected US employment data led to a rise in the Dollar to the mid-148 range against the yen," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
"Positive results from major domestic and foreign companies also supported buying in a wide range of stocks" in Tokyo, it added.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones renewed record finishes on Friday as investors cheered a strong US jobs report and robust earnings from Meta and Amazon.
The dollar traded at 148.36 yen, compared with 148.30 Yen in New York and 146.40 yen in Tokyo on Friday.
Among major shares, Toyota, which will announce financial results on Tuesday, gained 1.37 percent to 2,992 yen and Honda jumped 2.97 percent to 1,684 yen.
SoftBank Group rose 3.13 percent to 6,659 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.72 percent to 39,100 yen.
