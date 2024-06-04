Tokyo Shares Close Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Tokyo shares closed lower on profit-taking Tuesday following falls in the US Dow index.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.22 percent, or 85.57 points, to end at 38,837.46, while the broader Topix index slid 0.38 percent, or 10.59 points, to 2,787.48.
"Trading was lacklustre, with investors in a wait-and-see mode, as concerns about the US economic outlook emerged following a series of downbeat economic indicators," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Wall Street had a mixed close on Monday as investors tried to look past weaker-than-expected economic data, with the Dow retreating 0.
3 percent.
In Tokyo, Toyota lost 1.29 percent to 3,298 Yen while Honda dropped 2.24 percent to 1,726 yen.
Japanese transport officials inspected Toyota's headquarters after the company and four other auto giants including Honda and Mazda admitted failure to fully comply with national vehicle inspection standards.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.03 percent to 40,510 yen while SoftBank Group was down 1.01 percent to 9,003 yen.
The Dollar fetched 155.91 yen against 156.21 in New York and 157.28 yen in Tokyo on Monday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
More Stories From World
-
12 dead in South African flooding4 minutes ago
-
China's growing demand for colored gemstone urges Pakistan to react quickly24 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy reclaims top spot of China's daily box office44 minutes ago
-
China reports marked progress on ecological restoration at UN event44 minutes ago
-
Defense Minister meets Brazilian Vice President, signs Defense Cooperation Draft Agreement54 minutes ago
-
Municipality of Madinah launches initiative to distribute umbrellas on guests of God and visitors to ..54 minutes ago
-
Biden set for Mexican border curbs with eye on Trump54 minutes ago
-
National Cybersecurity Authority holds “Cybersecurity Awareness Exhibition” for the Hajj Season ..54 minutes ago
-
Posidonia shipping exhibition features China's impressive comeback1 hour ago
-
World Pool championship kicks off in Jeddah1 hour ago
-
China lunar probe takes off from Moon carrying samples1 hour ago
-
Japan's emperor and empress to pay three-day state visit to UK1 hour ago