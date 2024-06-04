Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Tokyo shares closed lower on profit-taking Tuesday following falls in the US Dow index.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.22 percent, or 85.57 points, to end at 38,837.46, while the broader Topix index slid 0.38 percent, or 10.59 points, to 2,787.48.

"Trading was lacklustre, with investors in a wait-and-see mode, as concerns about the US economic outlook emerged following a series of downbeat economic indicators," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Wall Street had a mixed close on Monday as investors tried to look past weaker-than-expected economic data, with the Dow retreating 0.

3 percent.

In Tokyo, Toyota lost 1.29 percent to 3,298 Yen while Honda dropped 2.24 percent to 1,726 yen.

Japanese transport officials inspected Toyota's headquarters after the company and four other auto giants including Honda and Mazda admitted failure to fully comply with national vehicle inspection standards.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.03 percent to 40,510 yen while SoftBank Group was down 1.01 percent to 9,003 yen.

The Dollar fetched 155.91 yen against 156.21 in New York and 157.28 yen in Tokyo on Monday.