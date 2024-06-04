Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Tokyo shares closed lower on profit-taking Tuesday following falls in the US Dow index.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.22 percent, or 85.57 points, to end at 38,837.46, while the broader Topix index slid 0.38 percent, or 10.59 points, to 2,787.48.

"Trading was lacklustre, with investors in a wait-and-see mode, as concerns about the US economic outlook emerged following a series of downbeat economic indicators," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Wall Street had a mixed close on Monday as investors tried to look past weaker-than-expected economic data, with the Dow retreating 0.3 percent.

In Tokyo, Toyota lost 1.29 percent to 3,298 Yen while Honda dropped 2.24 percent to 1,726 yen.

