Tokyo shares close lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Tokyo shares gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.28 percent, or 95.29 points, to end at 33,424.41, while the broader Topix index slid 0.19 percent, or 4.60 points, to 2,368.62.

"In the Tokyo market, profit-taking was dominant especially for high-priced stocks after the Nikkei 225 index surged yesterday to regain the 33,000 level for the first time in two months," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 151.31 yen, against 151.37 Yen on Wednesday in New York.

The Tokyo market was supported by gains of automakers which benefit from a weaker yen as it inflates profits, but was weighed down by semiconductor-linked shares.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 1.81 percent to 4,710 yen and Tokyo Electron, which makes semiconductor tools, slipped 0.10 percent to 24,090 yen.

Sony Group dipped 0.11 percent to 13,205 yen.

Nissan surged 2.73 percent to 608.7 yen, after its French partner Renault held an investors day for its new electric vehicle subsidiary Ampere, hoping to win over investment with slashed costs and an electric car costing less than 20,000 Euros ($21,600).