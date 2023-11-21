Open Menu

Tokyo Shares End Down

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors locked in profits following recent gains and ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.10 percent, or 33.89 points, to 33,354.14, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.20 percent, or 4.81 points, to 2,367.79.

The Dollar stood at 147.78 yen, down from 148.31 Yen in New York and 149.15 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

"Tokyo shares stayed firm but stayed in a narrow band," Daiwa Securities said.

"Shares related to equipment to build semiconductors were higher. automobile shares fell on the yen's rise as did financial shares," it said.

The market looked for a clear sense of direction as investors began to worry about possible overheating while the yen climbed, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Some investors adjusted positions before the US Thanksgiving holiday, the brokerage said.

Others sat on their hands as they waited for global chipmaker Nvidia to release its earnings report later in the day, and for minutes of the Fed's most recent policy meeting, slated for this week.

But the strength of other Asian markets encouraged investors to pick up bargains in Tokyo, IwaiCosmo said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota fell 1.62 percent to 2,735 yen. Sony Group lost 0.27 percent to 12,895 yen. Trading house Itochu dropped 3.66 percent at 5,925 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, added 1.11 percent to 24,170 yen. Advantest, producer of a semiconductor test, rose 2.86 percent to 4,777 yen.

SoftBank Group added 0.89 percent to 6,215 yen.

Nippon Yusen rose 2.97 percent to 3,882 yen, after it dipped 0.74 percent in the previous session following news that a car carrier it operates was seized in the Red Sea.

