Tokyo shares end down on profit-taking

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday on profit-taking with Nintendo and Sony down sharply and investors focused on Toyota's cautious earnings outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 1.63 percent, or 632.73 points, to 38,202.37, while the broader Topix index fell 1.45 percent, or 39.79 points, to 2,706.43.

Investors were keeping a close eye on forex markets as the Yen weakened following Friday's rally, which came at the end of a volatile week that led to speculation Japanese authorities had intervened to support the unit.

"Falls of US high tech shares impacted investors' risk sentiment," Daiwa Securities said.

Investors squared their positions as "the corporate earnings season kicked into full gear while they remained cautious about possible forex interventions", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Toyota reported record profits for the fiscal year to March, but cautioned earnings would fall over the next 12 months because of investments.

Shares in the firm ended down 0.6 percent at 3,579 yen.

The Dollar stood at 155.25 yen against 154.68 yen in New York.

Among other shares, Nintendo fell 5.44 percent to 7,337 yen after the firm said on Tuesday it enjoyed a record profit in the last fiscal year but issued a cautious outlook for a year ahead.

Sony lost 4.97 percent to 12,050 yen, extending Tuesday's losses after reports that it and Apollo Global Management have made a $26 billion takeover proposal to buy US studio Paramount.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, lost 2.26 percent to 41,160 yen.