Open Menu

Tokyo Shares End Down On Profit-taking

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo shares end down on profit-taking

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday on profit-taking with Nintendo and Sony down sharply and investors focused on Toyota's cautious earnings outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 1.63 percent, or 632.73 points, to 38,202.37, while the broader Topix index fell 1.45 percent, or 39.79 points, to 2,706.43.

Investors were keeping a close eye on forex markets as the Yen weakened following Friday's rally, which came at the end of a volatile week that led to speculation Japanese authorities had intervened to support the unit.

"Falls of US high tech shares impacted investors' risk sentiment," Daiwa Securities said.

Investors squared their positions as "the corporate earnings season kicked into full gear while they remained cautious about possible forex interventions", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Toyota reported record profits for the fiscal year to March, but cautioned earnings would fall over the next 12 months because of investments.

Shares in the firm ended down 0.6 percent at 3,579 yen.

The Dollar stood at 155.25 yen against 154.68 yen in New York.

Among other shares, Nintendo fell 5.44 percent to 7,337 yen after the firm said on Tuesday it enjoyed a record profit in the last fiscal year but issued a cautious outlook for a year ahead.

Sony lost 4.97 percent to 12,050 yen, extending Tuesday's losses after reports that it and Apollo Global Management have made a $26 billion takeover proposal to buy US studio Paramount.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, lost 2.26 percent to 41,160 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Buy New York March Stocks Market Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

18 minutes ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

30 minutes ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

39 minutes ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

48 minutes ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

13 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

14 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

13 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

13 hours ago

More Stories From World