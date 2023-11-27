Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Fall On Profit-taking

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 12:31 PM

Tokyo shares fall on profit-taking

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks shed earlier gains and ended lower Monday as cautious investors locked in recent profits.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.53 percent, or 177.86 points, to 33,447.67, while the broader Topix index fell 0.38 percent, or 9.18 points, to 2,381.76.

The Nikkei began the day in the positive region and briefly shot to 33,811, above the best close of this year, as investors cheered rising US blue chip shares.

"But the market gradually came under pressure on profit-taking while investors monitored rising interest rates," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"A sense of caution is lingering over possible short-term overheating" after recent market gains while softer Chinese markets also discouraged buyers, the brokerage added.

Investors will be turning their eyes to a barrage of major US data, including reports on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales ahead the holiday shopping season, said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

Other US data include a fresh "October PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Inflation report" which "is a significant indicator closely watched by the Federal Reserve for assessing inflation trends," he added.

The Dollar fetched 149.04 Yen in Asian trade, against 149.48 yen in New York on Friday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota fell 1.18 percent to 2,770 yen. SoftBank Group dropped 1.69 percent to 6,123 yen.

Sony Group slipped 0.31 percent to 12,810 yen. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 0.18 percent at 4,524 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc added 1.00 percent to 4,151 yen, shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen added 1.12 percent to 5,253 yen, and Olympus rose 0.65 percent to 2,242 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar China Robot Kawasaki Tokyo New York October Stocks Market Toyota Best Asia

Recent Stories

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago

More Stories From World