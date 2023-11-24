Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday after Wall Street rebounded in a pre-holiday session and Treasury yields retreated further.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.89 percent, or 298.61 points, to 33,750.44, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.75 percent, or 17.73 points, to 2,395.92.

"The Tokyo market is expected to be dominated by buying on the back of gains of US stocks on Wednesday and European stocks on Thursday, and eased caution about the situation in the middle East," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The market was closed on Thursday in the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.4 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index won 0.5 percent.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were higher, with Toyota jumping 2.47 percent to 2,796 Yen and Honda gaining 1.52 percent to 1,566 yen.

Nissan soared 2.36 percent to 597.9 yen.

Chip-linked shares were also up, as Advantest firmed 0.74 percent to 4,604 yen and Tokyo Electron advanced 1.39 percent to 24,280 yen.

The Dollar stood at 149.57 yen against 149.62 yen in London on Thursday.

Related Topics

Dollar London Honda Tokyo United States Middle East Stocks Market Nissan Toyota Dow Jones

Recent Stories

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

8 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

8 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

8 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

8 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

8 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

9 hours ago
Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

9 hours ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

9 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

9 hours ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

9 hours ago
 DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performa ..

DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performance

9 hours ago
 ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

9 hours ago

More Stories From World