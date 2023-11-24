Tokyo shares open higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday after Wall Street rebounded in a pre-holiday session and Treasury yields retreated further.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.89 percent, or 298.61 points, to 33,750.44, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.75 percent, or 17.73 points, to 2,395.92.

"The Tokyo market is expected to be dominated by buying on the back of gains of US stocks on Wednesday and European stocks on Thursday, and eased caution about the situation in the middle East," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

The market was closed on Thursday in the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.4 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index won 0.5 percent.

In Tokyo trading, automakers were higher, with Toyota jumping 2.47 percent to 2,796 Yen and Honda gaining 1.52 percent to 1,566 yen.

Nissan soared 2.36 percent to 597.9 yen.

Chip-linked shares were also up, as Advantest firmed 0.74 percent to 4,604 yen and Tokyo Electron advanced 1.39 percent to 24,280 yen.

The Dollar stood at 149.57 yen against 149.62 yen in London on Thursday.