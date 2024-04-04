Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after US tech shares gained in mixed Wall Street trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.24 percent, or 489.25 points, at 39,941.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.90 percent, or 24.31 points, to 2,730.82.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains after high-tech shares were bought in the US market," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Matsui Securities said bargain-hunting purchases were also supporting the market.

US stocks finished little changed following mixed economic indicators including stronger-than-expected payroll data and a weak reading for service sector growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.1 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 percent.

The Dollar fetched 151.66 Yen in early Asian trade, against 151.70 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, electronic parts maker TDK was up 4.49 percent at 7,776 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 4.07 percent at 4,352 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.48 percent at 6,550 yen.

Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen was up 3.44 percent at 2,042.5 yen. Hitachi rose 3.03 percent to 13,930 yen, and trading house Mitsui and Co. gained 2.85 percent to 7,119 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Robot Kawasaki Tokyo Reading New York Stocks Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

8 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

8 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

9 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

9 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

9 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

9 hours ago
Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

9 hours ago
 Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Co ..

Roglic battles back from fall at Tour of Basque Country

9 hours ago
 Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insuffici ..

Netanyahu response to aid worker deaths 'insufficient': Spain PM

9 hours ago
 Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for worke ..

Commissioner inspects IDC's lab services for workers

9 hours ago
 'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conf ..

'Shocking increase' of children denied aid in conflicts: UN

9 hours ago
 PIE, education ministry launch non-formal educatio ..

PIE, education ministry launch non-formal education report

9 hours ago

More Stories From World