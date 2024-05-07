Tokyo Shares Open Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies overnight.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.00 percent, or 383.13 points, at 38,619.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.68 percent, or 18.52 points, to 2,747.05.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains, following rallies in US shares on the back of the US jobs data that was released during holidays in Japan," Matsui Securities said.
The Dollar fetched 154.21 Yen in early Asian trade, against 153.86 yen in New York. That compares with 155.78 yen on Thursday in late Tokyo hours. The Japanese markets were closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays.
Overnight, US stocks extended a rally on hopes for possible Federal Reserve interest rate cuts soon after a weaker US jobs rate, with the Dow finishing up 0.5 percent at 38,852.27, the broad-based S&P 500 rising 1.0 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq climbing 1.2 percent.
In Tokyo, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 4.08 percent at 36,440 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 3.55 percent at 1,450 yen, while IT and electronics firm NEC was up 2.55 percent at 11,455 yen.
Nintendo was up 2.75 percent at 7,783 yen ahead of its earnings report later in the day.
Sony Group was down 2.99 percent at 12,670 yen.
Honda was off 0.42 percent at 1,775.5 yen.
