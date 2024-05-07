Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.00 percent, or 383.13 points, at 38,619.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.68 percent, or 18.52 points, to 2,747.05.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains, following rallies in US shares on the back of the US jobs data that was released during holidays in Japan," Matsui Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 154.21 Yen in early Asian trade, against 153.86 yen in New York. That compares with 155.78 yen on Thursday in late Tokyo hours. The Japanese markets were closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays.

Overnight, US stocks extended a rally on hopes for possible Federal Reserve interest rate cuts soon after a weaker US jobs rate, with the Dow finishing up 0.5 percent at 38,852.27, the broad-based S&P 500 rising 1.0 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq climbing 1.2 percent.

In Tokyo, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 4.08 percent at 36,440 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 3.55 percent at 1,450 yen, while IT and electronics firm NEC was up 2.55 percent at 11,455 yen.

Nintendo was up 2.75 percent at 7,783 yen ahead of its earnings report later in the day.

Sony Group was down 2.99 percent at 12,670 yen.

Honda was off 0.42 percent at 1,775.5 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Holidays Honda Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

9 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

9 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

9 hours ago
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

9 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

9 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

9 hours ago
 PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

9 hours ago
 S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city ..

S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall

9 hours ago
 Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national ..

Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World