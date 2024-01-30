Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Gains
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after the Dow and S&P 500 ended at fresh records, as traders turn their focus to a US Fed meeting.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 percent, or 145.85 points, to 36,172.79, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.09 percent, or 2.31 points, to 2,531.79.
"US markets rallied on the back of lower yield and buying in high-tech stocks, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new all-time highs," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.
"Japanese shares are expected to rise following gains of US shares."
Investors were also eyeing the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent to finish at 38,333.45, while the broad-based S&P 500 returned to record territory with a 0.8 percent gain to 4,927.93.
In Tokyo, the Dollar fetched 147.
29 Yen against 147.48 yen in New York on Monday.
Among major shares, semiconductor-linked were higher, with Tokyo Electron advancing 0.50 percent to 28,150 yen and Advantest climbing 0.54 percent to 5,784 yen.
Sony Group rose 0.70 percent to 14,455 yen while Nintendo jumped 1.74 percent to 8,232 yen.
Toyota dropped 1.17 percent to 2,948.5 yen after reports said the automaker would suspend some production lines at its four domestic plants after it admitted testing irregularities at an engine subsidiary.
The company last week also issued a "do not drive" advisory in the US for certain 2003-2005 models with recalled airbags, affecting 50,000 vehicle owners.
Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation's unemployment rate in December was at 2.4 percent, almost flat from the previous month.
