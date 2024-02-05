Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Rallies

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, driven up by the strength of US tech shares that pushed Wall Street indices to new records.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.69 percent, or 248.99 points, to 36,407.01, while the broader Topix index added 0.61 percent, or 15.61 points, to 2,555.29.

The Dollar stood at 148.40 yen, compared with 148.30 Yen on Friday in New York.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones renewed record finishes on Friday as investors cheered a strong US jobs report and robust earnings from Meta and Amazon.

In Tokyo, "the market is expected to start higher following Wall Street gains," online brokerage Monex said.

But investors are gauging whether the market can sustain its momentum on brewing worries about possible overheating, it said.

Among major shares, Sony Group rose 0.35 percent to 14,525 yen and SoftBank Group added 1.83 percent to 6,575 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.67 percent to 39,080 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 1.08 percent to 1,407 yen.

