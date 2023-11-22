Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Rebound In Early Trade

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Tokyo shares reversed earlier losses on Wednesday despite a drop on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rebounded after starting under water to add 0.32 percent, or 105.76 points, to 33,459.90 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.46 percent, or 10.25 points, to 2,378.04.

The Nikkei started lower after US shares fell as the latest Federal Reserve minutes suggested interest rates could stay high for a while.

Semiconductor-related shares also faced selling pressure after US chipmaker Nvidia dropped despite releasing a robust earnings report.

"The fall of Nvidia shares was affecting some semiconductor shares in Tokyo," Nomura Securities said.

Despite early morning losses, the Nikkei quickly rebounded as investors searched for shares overlooked in recent market gains, the brokerage said.

"Not all high-tech shares are being sold. Some electronics parts makers are attracting buyers despite the falls of semiconductor shares," Nomura noted.

"It's not that a few selected, major shares are rising to drive up the Nikkei. All kinds of shares are rising slightly."

But investors also needed to adjust their positions as US traders prepared to leave the market for the US Thanksgiving holiday, analysts said.

The Dollar stood at 148.21 yen, compared with 148.33 Yen in New York.

