UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO Resigns Following October 1 Trading Halt - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO Resigns Following October 1 Trading Halt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) president and CEO, Koichiro Miyahara, has stepped down in the wake of a technical glitch that caused unprecedented one-day halt in trading in October, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

Akira Kiyota, the CEO of Japan Exchange Group, will replace him.

According to the broadcaster, Kiyota will take a 50-percent pay cut for the next four months to share responsibility for the system's failure. Other executives will also have their compensation slashed.

The resignation comes after the national financial regulator issued an order for the TSE to take steps to prevent a recurrence of glitches in the future. The regulator found that the exchange lacked proper back-up settings and mechanisms to resume trade.

The October 1 glitch was the first one-day halt since the stock exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999, delivering a blow to Tokyo's reputation as a financial center.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Exchange Tokyo Japan Tokyo Stock Exchange October Share

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

51 minutes ago

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

2 hours ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

2 hours ago

UN lauds UAE logistical support to airlift emergen ..

2 hours ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.