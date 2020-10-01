Tokyo Stock Exchange to Maintain Trade Halt Throughout Thursday - Kyodo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Trading in all shares, suspended on the Tokyo Stock Exchange due to a system glitch, will remain halted throughout Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The Nikkei index, which reflects the stock prices of 225 of Japan's leading companies, as well as the Topix index, which shows the stock prices of companies in the prestigious first section, cannot correctly show stock prices, the agency reported earlier.

The developer of the stock sale system told NHK tv channel that the company was solving the problem, but could not comment on its causes. So far, there are no forecasts on the possible timing of the system's recovery.