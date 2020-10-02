Tokyo Stock Exchange Trade Resumed After Day-Long Suspension Because of Glitch - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed on Friday trading after the unprecedented suspension of its activities on Thursday caused by a technical glitch, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The glitch hit the Tokyo Stock Exchange soon after the start of trading on Thursday.

As a result of it, the Nikkei index, which reflects the stock prices of 225 of Japan's leading companies, as well as the Topix index, which shows the stock prices of companies in the prestigious first section, could not correctly show stock prices.