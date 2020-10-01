Tokyo Stock Exchange Trade Suspended Due to Glitch - Kyodo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A technical glitch caused the Tokyo Stock Exchange to halt trade, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Trading in shares of the largest Japanese companies has been suspended.

The Nikkei index, which reflects the stock prices of 225 of Japan's leading companies, as well as the Topix index, which shows the stock prices of companies in the prestigious first section, cannot correctly reflect the prices of shares, the agency said.

So far, there are no forecasts on the possible timing of the exchange system's recovery.