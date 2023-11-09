Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday supported by rallies in some high-tech shares on Wall Street and a relatively cheaper Yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.49 percent, or 479.98 points, at 32,646.46, while the broader Topix index added 1.26 percent, or 29.17 points, to 2,335.12.

"Continuing appetite for US high-tech shares (overnight in New York) and the yen's decline against the Dollar to around 151 yen at one point prompted purchases in shares of export-oriented companies," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

The dollar fetched 150.85 yen in late Asian trade, easing from around 151.15 yen in Tokyo morning hours, and against 151.

00 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 2.75 percent to 21,845 yen, and minicar giant Suzuki jumped 3.46 percent to 6,426 yen.

Honda rose 2.86 percent to 1,654 yen. After the closing bell, Honda said it has revised up its full-year sales and profit forecasts thanks to brisk sales in its mainstay North American markets and a cheaper yen.

Nissan jumped 3.87 percent to 635.5 yen ahead of its second-quarter earnings report.

Hitachi added 1.75 percent to 9,784 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 2.87 percent to 35,820 yen.