Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, led by gains in chip-linked shares helped by US tech rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.40 percent, or 497.10 points, to 35,963.27, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.72 percent, or 17.94 points, at 2,510.03.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4 percent in New York, prompting an "appetite for buying" among Japanese investors for chip-linked shares, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 148.67 Yen in Asia, against 148.11 yen in New York and 147.87 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 6.03 percent to 28,230 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest surged 8.20 percent to 5,790 yen.

SoftBank Group added 1.34 percent to 6,565 yen. Construction machine-maker Komatsu piled on 1.34 percent to 3,940 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Asia

Recent Stories

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

21 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

23 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World