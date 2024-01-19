Tokyo stocks close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, led by gains in chip-linked shares helped by US tech rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.40 percent, or 497.10 points, to 35,963.27, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.72 percent, or 17.94 points, at 2,510.03.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4 percent in New York, prompting an "appetite for buying" among Japanese investors for chip-linked shares, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 148.67 Yen in Asia, against 148.11 yen in New York and 147.87 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 6.03 percent to 28,230 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest surged 8.20 percent to 5,790 yen.

SoftBank Group added 1.34 percent to 6,565 yen. Construction machine-maker Komatsu piled on 1.34 percent to 3,940 yen.