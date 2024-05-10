Tokyo Stocks Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday on hopes of US rate cuts with a focus on corporate earnings.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.41 percent, or 155.13 points, to 38,229.11, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.54 percent, or 14.75 points, to 2,728.21.
"Profit-taking is weighing on the market, but active trading based on individual corporate earnings reports is ongoing," Daiwa Securities said.
The Dollar changed hands at 155.62 Yen against 155.47 yen in New York on Thursday.
In Tokyo trading, Nissan, which announced it nearly doubled its full-year net profit on Thursday, dropped 4.27 percent to 551.
9 yen.
Its rival Honda declined 0.66 percent to 1,736.5 yen.
After the closing bell, Honda reported a 70 percent jump on-year in net profit to 1.1 trillion yen ($7.1 billion) in the past fiscal year to March.
For the current year to March 2025 it expects a 9.7 percent slide to 1 trillion yen net profit, it said.
Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron ended down 0.60 percent at 35,000 yen ahead if its earnings report due later in the day.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.22 percent to 40,720 yen.
Nintendo jumped 3.32 percent to 7,849 yen.
SoftBank Group gained 1.82 percent to 7,877 yen.
