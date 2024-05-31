Tokyo Stocks Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Tokyo stocks rebounded on Friday to close higher with investor sentiment supported by steady gains in Asian shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.14 percent, or 433.77 points, to end at 38,487.90, while the broader Topix index gained 1.70 percent, or 46.29 points, to 2,772.49.
"The Nikkei index started the day with a rebound after falling more than 500 points the day before," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
"On the other hand, major semicondutor shares were sold following falls in US chip shares."
The Dollar fetched 156.87 yen, against 156.82 Yen in New York late Thursday.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks fell for a second session following a downgrade in a US growth report and as several large tech shares tumbled.
Investors are awaiting the US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index due later in the day.
In Tokyo, SoftBank Group jumped 3.24 percent to 9,042 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.59 percent to 40,210 yen.
Sony Group jumped 1.94 percent to 12,895 yen while Toyota soared 2.13 percent to 3,401 yen.
Chip-linked shares were lower, with Tokyo Electron dropping 2.52 percent to 33,630 yen and Advantest falling 0.11 percent to 5,313 yen.
