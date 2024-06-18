Tokyo Stocks Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by rallies in other Asian markets.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.00 percent, or 379.67 points, at 38,482.11, while the broader Topix index added 0.58 percent, or 15.75 points, to 2,715.76.
"The strong performance of Asian bourses provided some support to the Tokyo market, but gains were limited with few other trading cues," Daiwa Securities said.
Rallies in US shares and a rebound in the Paris stock market after a plunge on worries over France's snap election also helped buoy Tokyo shares, but profit-taking capped the upward movement, analysts said.
Overnight in New York, the tech-rich Nasdaq index and the broad-based S&P 500 both hit new records, climbing 1.
0 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The Dow rose 0.5 percent.
The Dollar fetched 157.84 Yen against 157.72 yen in New York on Monday.
In Tokyo, tech shares were higher, with chip-linked Tokyo Electron jumping 2.70 percent to 35,000 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc adding 0.68 percent to 4,294 yen. Panasonic gained 0.99 percent to 1,272 yen.
Toyota, which held its annual general shareholder meeting on Tuesday and re-elected Akio Toyoda as chairman despite recent scandals related to vehicle tests, climbed 0.53 percent to 3,052 yen. Honda added 1.67 percent to 1,670 yen.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.99 percent to 39,850 yen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Survivors recall horror of deadly double Indian train crash18 seconds ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin indicted for insulting monarchy23 seconds ago
-
Australia flags concern over 'ham-fisted' China diplomats28 seconds ago
-
Swedish MPs vote on US defence deal amid nuclear fears50 minutes ago
-
Von der Leyen tipped for nod, as EU leaders haggle over top jobs50 minutes ago
-
Putin says N.Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine: KCNA50 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong bourse to keep trading through severe weather: leader1 hour ago
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit1 hour ago
-
Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates 'invisible' talents1 hour ago
-
Music platform CEO says AI is not the enemy1 hour ago
-
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship1 hour ago
-
Pressure on cholera vaccine stocks 'decreasing': Gavi alliance1 hour ago