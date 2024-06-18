Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by rallies in other Asian markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.00 percent, or 379.67 points, at 38,482.11, while the broader Topix index added 0.58 percent, or 15.75 points, to 2,715.76.

"The strong performance of Asian bourses provided some support to the Tokyo market, but gains were limited with few other trading cues," Daiwa Securities said.

Rallies in US shares and a rebound in the Paris stock market after a plunge on worries over France's snap election also helped buoy Tokyo shares, but profit-taking capped the upward movement, analysts said.

Overnight in New York, the tech-rich Nasdaq index and the broad-based S&P 500 both hit new records, climbing 1.

0 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The Dow rose 0.5 percent.

The Dollar fetched 157.84 Yen against 157.72 yen in New York on Monday.

In Tokyo, tech shares were higher, with chip-linked Tokyo Electron jumping 2.70 percent to 35,000 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc adding 0.68 percent to 4,294 yen. Panasonic gained 0.99 percent to 1,272 yen.

Toyota, which held its annual general shareholder meeting on Tuesday and re-elected Akio Toyoda as chairman despite recent scandals related to vehicle tests, climbed 0.53 percent to 3,052 yen. Honda added 1.67 percent to 1,670 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.99 percent to 39,850 yen.

Related Topics

Election Dollar France Vehicle Robot Honda Paris Tokyo New York Stocks Market Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

2 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

3 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

3 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

3 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

3 days ago

More Stories From World