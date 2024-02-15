Tokyo Stocks Close Higher After US Rebound
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, supported by a bounce on Wall Street, with attention turning to the release of fresh US inflation data at the end of the week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.21 percent, or 454.62 points, to 38,157.94 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.28 percent, or 7.26 points, at 2,591.85.
"The Japanese market bounced back after US and European major indices rebounded," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Traders were cheered by another batch of healthy US earnings results, and the brokerage added that Tokyo was supported by a "positive evaluation of Japanese companies' earnings reports" in recent days.
The release of the US producer price index, which is due Friday, will be closely followed after data showing consumer prices came down slower than expected in January.
Investors were also digesting preliminary figures for October-December, which showed the Japanese economy expanded 1.
9 percent last year.
However, the data showed a second straight quarter of contraction, pushing it into a technical recession.
The figures also showed Germany had overtaken Japan as the world's third-largest economy.
The Dollar fetched 150.12 Yen Thursday, against 150.60 yen in New York.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group advanced 3.59 percent to 8,502 yen, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron surged 5.01 percent to 35,210 yen and Mitsubishi Electric rose 3.60 yen to 2,201 yen.
Oil refiner and distributor Idemitsu Kosan rallied 3.75 percent to 880 yen. and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing ended up 2.41 percent at 41,630 yen.
However, Sony plunged 6.48 percent to 13,710 yen after cutting its sales outlook for the PS5 console following a weak October-December.
