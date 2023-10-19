Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Buying Of Oil, Bank Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday as gains in energy and banking issues led shares higher.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 1.96 points, or 0.01 percent, from Thursday at 32,042.25.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 3.

26 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 2,295.34.

Stocks were largely in negative territory in the morning over concerns about further interest rate hikes in the U.S., but losses were erased later in the day as energy-linked shares rose on higher oil futures and banking issues were bought on hopes that rising interest rates would help boost profits, analysts said.

