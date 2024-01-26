Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday after rallying to near 34-year highs as losses of chip-linked shares weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.34 percent, or 485.40 points, to end at 35,751.07, while the broader Topix index fell 1.35 percent, or 34.27 points, to 2,497.65.

"After semiconductor giant Intel plunged (in the US), value-added chip shares started lower in the Japanese market," Iwai Cosmo Securities said.

Intel tanked after releasing a revenue forecast significantly below expectations.

The Nikkei index breached the psychologically important 36,000 level in recent sessions, and profit-taking is emerging, analysts said.

Investors also eyed on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled next week.

In Tokyo trading, chip shares plummeted, with Tokyo Electron dropping 2.39 percent to 27,970 Yen and Advantest sinking 5.51 percent to 5,716 yen.

SoftBank Group fell 2.20 percent to 6,520 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.23 percent to 38,870 yen.

The Dollar fetched 147.82 yen, against 147.67 yen in New York late Thursday.

