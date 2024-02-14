Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after recent rallies following sticky inflation data in the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.69 percent, or 260.65 points, to 37,703.32 while the broader Topix index ended down 1.05 percent, or 27.44 points, at 2,584.59.

"Profit-taking with a sense of caution" that share prices may have risen too much is weighing on the market, Daiwa Securities said.

The declines came after the Nikkei index jumped 2.89 percent and the Topix advanced 2.12 percent in the previous session.

Wall Street stocks tumbled overnight after US inflation data dampened hopes of quick interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.8 percent.

The Dollar fetched 150.52 yen, slightly down from 150.

80 Yen in New York, as Japan's top Currency diplomat warned about recent "rapid" movement in exchange rates.

"In a month-long period since the start of this year, the yen has weakened by nearly 10 yen, and this kind of rapid movement is not good for the economy," finance ministry currency diplomat Masato Kanda said before the opening bell.

"We are closely watching the currency market with a sense of urgency, and will take appropriate measures if necessary," he told reporters.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Panasonic lost 3.51 percent to 1,387 yen, Nippon Steel dropped 4.47 percent to 3,418 yen and Toyota slipped 2.05 percent to 3,385 yen.

SoftBank Group closed down 3.36 percent at 8,207 yen, after soaring 6.27 percent in the previous session.

Sony Group slipped 0.51 percent to 14,660 yen. After the market closed, the conglomerate said it had upgraded its annual net profit forecast to 920 billion yen ($6.1 billion) from 880 billion yen.

