Tokyo Stocks Close Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday on profit-taking after recent rallies following sticky inflation data in the United States.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.69 percent, or 260.65 points, to 37,703.32 while the broader Topix index ended down 1.05 percent, or 27.44 points, at 2,584.59.
"Profit-taking with a sense of caution" that share prices may have risen too much is weighing on the market, Daiwa Securities said.
The declines came after the Nikkei index jumped 2.89 percent and the Topix advanced 2.12 percent in the previous session.
Wall Street stocks tumbled overnight after US inflation data dampened hopes of quick interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.8 percent.
The Dollar fetched 150.52 yen, slightly down from 150.
80 Yen in New York, as Japan's top Currency diplomat warned about recent "rapid" movement in exchange rates.
"In a month-long period since the start of this year, the yen has weakened by nearly 10 yen, and this kind of rapid movement is not good for the economy," finance ministry currency diplomat Masato Kanda said before the opening bell.
"We are closely watching the currency market with a sense of urgency, and will take appropriate measures if necessary," he told reporters.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Panasonic lost 3.51 percent to 1,387 yen, Nippon Steel dropped 4.47 percent to 3,418 yen and Toyota slipped 2.05 percent to 3,385 yen.
SoftBank Group closed down 3.36 percent at 8,207 yen, after soaring 6.27 percent in the previous session.
Sony Group slipped 0.51 percent to 14,660 yen. After the market closed, the conglomerate said it had upgraded its annual net profit forecast to 920 billion yen ($6.1 billion) from 880 billion yen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
China's box office revenue tops 5 bln yuan in Spring Festival movie-going season7 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's prices for rent, food, tobacco on rise7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges 'strict' implementation of Indus Waters Treaty, an Indo-Pak water-sharing pact7 minutes ago
-
Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite17 minutes ago
-
Piedt grabs five wickets as South Africa take second Test lead17 minutes ago
-
One dead, 53 hurt as Philippine church balcony collapses during mass17 minutes ago
-
Turkmenistan faces 'parallel reality' media landscape27 minutes ago
-
Democrats flip seat of disgraced NY congressman: US networks27 minutes ago
-
US prestige at stake as Texas company launches for the Moon27 minutes ago
-
New Pakistani restaurant contributes to Beijing diverse food culture27 minutes ago
-
Storms knock out power to 174,000 homes in Australia27 minutes ago
-
NATO to showcase spending rise in riposte to Trump37 minutes ago