Tokyo Stocks Close Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.3 percent, or 101.45 points, to 38,262.16, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.2 percent, or 5.00 points, to 2,627.30.
The Dollar stood at 150.00 yen, unchanged from in New York overnight.
The Tokyo market started trading lower after taking cues from falls on Wall Street, where investors sold shares of chip giant Nvidia ahead of its highly anticipated earnings results.
"The market views Nvidia's earnings as the artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management, said.
"Given its significance as the third-largest company by market value and its focus on AI, it could be seen as a trend-setting short-term turning point."
In Japan, too, the market was dragged down by semiconductor-linked stocks like Advantest, which slid 1.97 percent to 6,594 yen.
Among other shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 1.97 percent to 8,370 Yen and Sony Group dipped 0.97 percent to 13,185 yen.
Toyota was up 0.43 percent to 3,429 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.59 percent to 41,950 yen.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From World
-
China's car rental market posts robust performance during Spring Festival holiday6 minutes ago
-
Operations cancelled as South Korea doctors' strike grows26 minutes ago
-
China issues highest weather alert as temperatures plunge26 minutes ago
-
Milan Fashion Week fires up catwalks despite cautious outlook36 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 1.57 pct higher46 minutes ago
-
Smart farm project, water saving equipment to help enhance agri production in Pakistan: Ghulam Qadir46 minutes ago
-
Glencore 2023 profit tumbles as energy markets calm46 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims seven lives in north Afghanistan56 minutes ago
-
China's car rental market posts robust performance during Spring Festival holiday56 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart1 hour ago
-
New Zealand v Australia - 1st T20 international scores1 hour ago
-
US to announce new sanctions against Russia over Navalny death2 hours ago