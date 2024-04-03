Tokyo Stocks Close Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a tsunami warning issued by Japanese authorities in the morning after an earthquake in Taiwan.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.97 percent, or 387.06 points, to 39,451.85, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 7.94 points, to close at 2,706.51.
