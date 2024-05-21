Tokyo Stocks Close Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of US chip giant Nvidia's earnings report.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.31 percent, or 122.75 points, to 38,946.93, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.30 percent, or 8.32 points, at 2,759.72.
"A wait-and-see attitude grew" ahead of Nvidia's results, Iwai Cosmo Securities said.
Nvidia, a major player in high-end processors for artificial intelligence applications, will be the last of the major US tech giants due to release its earnings on Wednesday.
"Sales by investors who had been waiting for shares they've held to rebound, as well as a rise in yields of 10-year Japanese government bonds, weighed on the market," Daiwa Securities said.
The Dollar fetched 156.37 Yen in Asian trade, against 156.29 yen on Monday in New York.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Kobe Steel ended down 2.23 percent at 1,955.5 yen.
Industrial robot-maker Fanuc lost 1.86 percent to 4,587 yen.
Toyota slipped 0.29 percent to 3,437 yen, while Sony Group dropped 1.42 percent to 12,880 yen.
Chip-linked shares were among winners. Advantest rallied 1.45 percent to 5,600 yen, while Tokyo Electron gained 0.80 percent to 36,630 yen.
Recent Stories
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
More Stories From World
-
US Senate probe finds forced labor ties in automakers' imports16 minutes ago
-
First day of Future Aviation Forum 2024 witnesses 47 agreements worth $19 billion16 minutes ago
-
First tourist rescue flight lands in riot-scarred New Caledonia26 minutes ago
-
China sends 4 new satellites into space46 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Ecuador46 minutes ago
-
Trump trial prosecution rests, closing arguments likely next week56 minutes ago
-
Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'1 hour ago
-
New Zealand to dispatch rescue flight to New Caledonia in 'next hour'1 hour ago
-
Greek trial of one of Med's worst migrant tragedies opens1 hour ago
-
Flurry of tremors detected at caldera in southern Italy2 hours ago
-
Sick of tourists, Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji2 hours ago
-
New Caledonia tourists 'ecstatic' as rescue planes dispatched2 hours ago