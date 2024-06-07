Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday after a mixed finish on Wall Street as investors await key US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.05 percent, or 19.58 points, to 38,683.93, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.08 percent, or 2.20 points, to 2,755.03.

"Profit-taking in tech shares in the US market" weighed on Tokyo trade, while some investors took "a wait-and-see attitude ahead of key events including US payrolls data" due later in the day, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Overnight in New York, the Dow added 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq index fell 0.1 percent.

The Dollar stood at 155.

54 yen, compared to 155.59 Yen in New York overnight.

Tech investor SoftBank Group fell 0.58 percent to 9,496 yen, Nintendo closed down 0.48 percent at 8,755 yen, and Toyota lost 1.65 percent to 3,219 yen. Sony Group retreated 1.10 percent to 13,425 yen.

Drugmaker Shionogi plunged 12.91 percent to 6,301 yen after it announced what analysts described as "disappointing" trial results for an anti-obesity treatment it is developing, according to Bloomberg news.

Before the opening bell, the internal affairs ministry said Japan's household consumption in April rose 0.5 percent year on year, marking the first increase in 14 months.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan April Stocks Market Toyota Jobs

Recent Stories

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

4 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

13 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

13 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

13 hours ago
Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

13 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

13 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

13 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

13 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

13 hours ago
 Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World