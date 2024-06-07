Tokyo stocks close lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday after a mixed finish on Wall Street as investors await key US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.05 percent, or 19.58 points, to 38,683.93, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.08 percent, or 2.20 points, to 2,755.03.

"Profit-taking in tech shares in the US market" weighed on Tokyo trade, while some investors took "a wait-and-see attitude ahead of key events including US payrolls data" due later in the day, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Overnight in New York, the Dow added 0.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq index fell 0.1 percent.

The Dollar stood at 155.

54 yen, compared to 155.59 Yen in New York overnight.

Tech investor SoftBank Group fell 0.58 percent to 9,496 yen, Nintendo closed down 0.48 percent at 8,755 yen, and Toyota lost 1.65 percent to 3,219 yen. Sony Group retreated 1.10 percent to 13,425 yen.

Drugmaker Shionogi plunged 12.91 percent to 6,301 yen after it announced what analysts described as "disappointing" trial results for an anti-obesity treatment it is developing, according to Bloomberg news.

Before the opening bell, the internal affairs ministry said Japan's household consumption in April rose 0.5 percent year on year, marking the first increase in 14 months.